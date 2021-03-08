U.S. House Democrats Expected to Pass $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package Tuesday - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

U.S. House Democrats Expected to Pass $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package Tuesday

March 8, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

U.S. House Democrats are expected to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Tuesday, NPR reported. The plan is already approved by the Senate 50-49, so its next destination is the desk of President Joe Biden.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The package, referred to as the American Rescue Plan, includes new stimulus checks, a child tax credit increase and an unemployment benefits extension through Sept. 6.

Bipartisan support for the bill in the Democrat-majority House is unlikely.

Democrats want to get the bill to Biden before current federal unemployment benefits expire on March 14.

 

 

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Biden Proposes New Immigration Legislation That Would Impact Undocumented Students
Congress Can Act to Help Students Navigate College Financing
Congressmen Cross Aisle to Fight for HBCUs
Biden Rejects Proposal to Cancel $50,000 in Student Loan Debt
APLU to Congress: Protect Dreamers

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net