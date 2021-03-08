U.S. House Democrats are expected to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Tuesday, NPR reported. The plan is already approved by the Senate 50-49, so its next destination is the desk of President Joe Biden.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
The package, referred to as the American Rescue Plan, includes new stimulus checks, a child tax credit increase and an unemployment benefits extension through Sept. 6.
Bipartisan support for the bill in the Democrat-majority House is unlikely.
Democrats want to get the bill to Biden before current federal unemployment benefits expire on March 14.