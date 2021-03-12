Beck Taylor Tapped to Lead Samford University - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Beck Taylor Tapped to Lead Samford University

March 12, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Dr. Beck Taylor has been named president of Samford University, Baptist News Global reported.

Dr. Beck A. Taylor

He is currently president of Whitworth University, where he has focused on community involvement, academic quality and campus infrastructure, among other things.

In the past, Taylor served as dean of Samford’s Brock School of Business from 2005 to 2010. He led the Brock School in creating eight academic programs and a new honors program.

Taylor holds an undergraduate degree from Baylor with majors in economics and finance and a master of science and a Ph.D. in economics from Purdue University.

 

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Samford to Forego Funds from Baptist Group After LGBT Flap
Most Alabama Four-Year Schools Go Test-Optional for 2021 Admissions Year

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net