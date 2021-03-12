× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Beck Taylor Tapped to Lead Samford University :

Dr. Beck Taylor has been named president of Samford University, Baptist News Global reported.

He is currently president of Whitworth University, where he has focused on community involvement, academic quality and campus infrastructure, among other things.

In the past, Taylor served as dean of Samford’s Brock School of Business from 2005 to 2010. He led the Brock School in creating eight academic programs and a new honors program.

Taylor holds an undergraduate degree from Baylor with majors in economics and finance and a master of science and a Ph.D. in economics from Purdue University.