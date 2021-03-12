× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Dr. Bennie L. Harris Appointed Chancellor of University of South Carolina Upstate :

Dr. Bennie L. Harris has been named the next chancellor of The University of South Carolina Upstate (USC Upstate).

Currently, Harris is senior vice president for Institutional Advancement at the Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) and an assistant professor in the Department of Community Health and Preventive Medicine. Previously, he was vice president for Development and Alumni Relations at Lipscomb University.

He is a member of the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) Development Board and is on the Lipscomb Board of Trustees.

At Morehouse, Harris was integral in developing the school’s faculty and staff Leadership Academy and increased fundraising income to $112 million. At Lipscomb, he led fundraising, increasing it by 332% within four years, climbing to $32,238,899 in the 2012 fiscal year from $9,716,139 in the 2009 fiscal year.

Harris holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from Mississippi State University, a MBA from Washington State University and a Ph.D. in educational leadership from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.