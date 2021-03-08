× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Dr. Darryl Scriven Named Dean of Clarkson University’s School of Arts and Sciences :

Dr. Darryl Scriven will become dean of Clarkson University’s School of Arts and Sciences. He will also be a fellow in the university’s Shipley Center for Innovation,

Scriven – an author, film producer and entrepreneur – has led a lengthy, storied career in higher ed, having held a number of faculty and leadership roles.

Currently, he is dean of the College of Arts, Sciences, Business, and Education and the John W. and Anna H. Hanes Distinguished Professor in the Humanities at Winston-Salem State University.

He is also a non-resident visiting scholar at the Tuskegee University National Center for Bioethics in Research and Health Care and chair of the academic review committee for the Journal of Healthcare, Science, and the Humanities. He is also co-founder of the African American Family Enrichment Institute.

A Florida native, Scriven holds bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and philosophy/religion from Florida A&M University and master’s and doctorate degrees in philosophy from Purdue University.