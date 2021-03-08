Dr. Darryl Scriven Named Dean of Clarkson University’s School of Arts and Sciences - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Dr. Darryl Scriven Named Dean of Clarkson University’s School of Arts and Sciences

March 8, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Dr. Darryl Scriven will become dean of Clarkson University’s School of Arts and Sciences. He will also be a fellow in the university’s Shipley Center for Innovation,

Dr. Darryl Scriven

Scriven – an author, film producer and entrepreneur – has led a lengthy, storied career in higher ed, having held a number of faculty and leadership roles.

Currently, he is dean of the College of Arts, Sciences, Business, and Education and the John W. and Anna H. Hanes Distinguished Professor in the Humanities at Winston-Salem State University.

He is also a non-resident visiting scholar at the Tuskegee University National Center for Bioethics in Research and Health Care and chair of the academic review committee for the Journal of Healthcare, Science, and the Humanities. He is also co-founder of the African American Family Enrichment Institute.

A Florida native, Scriven holds bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and philosophy/religion from Florida A&M University and master’s and doctorate degrees in philosophy from Purdue University.

 

 

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Five Clarkson University Professors Receive $1 Million Grant to Address Shortage of STEM Teachers in High-Need Schools

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net