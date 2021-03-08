NBA All-Star Game Honors HBCUs, Donates to Multiple Funds :

Team LeBron defeated Team Durant 170-150 in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game Sunday, People reported.

Art by HBCU students was displayed throughout the arena, with the All-Star Game’s court itself featuring art honoring HBCUs – designed with help from HBCU alumni.

As part of the event, the NBA also gave more than $3 million to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), UNCF (United Negro College Fund), National Association for Equal Opportunity (NAFEO) and Direct Relief’s Fund for Health Equity.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual game – held in the State Farm Arena in Atlanta – was closed to the public, except for 1,500 invited guests: frontline workers and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) community members. The game was also officiated by three HBCU alumni: Norfolk State graduate Tom Washington, Southern University graduate Courtney Kirkland and Clark Atlanta University graduate Tony Brown.