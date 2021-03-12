Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars special report to be published on April 29, 2021 — Top 20 Announced - Higher Education

Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars special report to be published on April 29, 2021 — Top 20 Announced

March 12, 2021 | :


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Ralph Newell
Phone: 703.385.2419
Email: Ralph@DiverseEducation.com

FAIRFAX, VA (March 15, 2021) — On April 29, 2021, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education will publish its annual Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars special report edition.

As the name denotes, this edition is a part of our quarter-century legacy of recognizing outstanding minority young men and women who have distinguished themselves in their academic and athletic pursuits.

In addition to their athletic ability, the students named 2021 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars are students of color who have maintained a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5, are at least a sophomore academically, and have been active on their campuses or in their communities. Of the close to 1,000 scholar athletes nominated, one male and one female athlete will be selected as Sports Scholar of the Year.

The top women (in alphabetical order) are:

  • Riley Agerbeek, San José State University, Water Polo
  • Jessica Drop, University of Georgia, Track/Cross Country
  • Lena Greene, Oregon State University, Gymnastics
  • Touri Holmes, Morgan State University, Bowling
  • Olivia Johnson, Southern Wesleyan University, Volleyball
  • Alisha Lau, University of Colorado Boulder, Golf
  • Savanna Ly-Nguyen, Washington State University, Tennis
  • Macy Somoskey, University of Mississippi, Golf
  • Chanel Thomas, University of Mississippi, Soccer
  • Mariah White, Cleveland State University, Basketball

The top men (in alphabetical order) are:

  • Samuel Cudjoe, Saint Augustine’s University, Golf
  • Daniel Do, Stockton University, Track/Cross Country
  • Kamaka Hepa, The University of Texas at Austin, Basketball
  • D’Eriq King, University of Miami, Football
  • Paolo Marciano, Adelphi University, Soccer
  • Adrian Martinez, University of Nebraska Lincoln, Football
  • Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt University, Football
  • Shea Pitts, UCLA, Football
  • Jeronimo Valdepena, California State University, San Bernardino, Soccer
  • Tyler Williams, California State University, San Bernardino, Baseball

Past Ashe scholars include: Baylor University’s Robert Griffin III (2011); the University of Tennessee’s Kara Lawson (2003); San Diego State University’s Marshall Faulk (1993); and Stanford University’s Simone Manuel (2017), — a four-time Olympic medalist just to name a few who have gone on to achieve great success.

The 2021 Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year

semifinalists and winners will be announced prior to publication date.

Published since 1984, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education is the nation’s only newsmagazine dedicated exclusively to diversity issues in higher education. Visit online at www.diverseeducation.com.



