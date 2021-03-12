Contact: Ralph Newell
FAIRFAX, VA (March 15, 2021) — On April 29, 2021, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education will publish its annual Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars special report edition.
As the name denotes, this edition is a part of our quarter-century legacy of recognizing outstanding minority young men and women who have distinguished themselves in their academic and athletic pursuits.
In addition to their athletic ability, the students named 2021 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars are students of color who have maintained a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5, are at least a sophomore academically, and have been active on their campuses or in their communities. Of the close to 1,000 scholar athletes nominated, one male and one female athlete will be selected as Sports Scholar of the Year.
Past Ashe scholars include: Baylor University’s Robert Griffin III (2011); the University of Tennessee’s Kara Lawson (2003); San Diego State University’s Marshall Faulk (1993); and Stanford University’s Simone Manuel (2017), — a four-time Olympic medalist just to name a few who have gone on to achieve great success.
The 2021 Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year
semifinalists and winners will be announced prior to publication date.
Published since 1984, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education is the nation’s only newsmagazine dedicated exclusively to diversity issues in higher education. Visit online at www.diverseeducation.com.