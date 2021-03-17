× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Columbia University to Offer Six Additional Graduation Ceremonies for Different Races, Ethnicities and Others :

Columbia University will offer six additional graduation ceremonies based on race, ethnicity and other self-identifying factors of undergrad students, USA Today reported.

The new options are Native, Asian, Latino and Black, Lavender (for LGBTQ+ students) and first-generation and low-income. These events – open to all students – are in addition to the university-wide commencement ceremony.

“These events provide a more intimate setting for students and guests to gather, incorporate meaningful cultural traditions and celebrate the specific contributions and achievements of their communities,” read a statement on Columbia’s website.