Dr. Carlos O. Cortez Named Chancellor of San Diego Community College District :

Dr. Carlos O. Cortez, president of the San Diego College of Continuing Education (SDCCE) since 2015, will be chancellor of the San Diego Community College District (SDCCD), effective July 1.

As SDCCD chancellor, Cortez will oversee San Diego City, Mesa, and Miramar colleges and the San Diego College of Continuing Education.

Cortez has been an educator for the past 23 years, an administrator for 16 years and CEO for 11 years.

Cortez has served as acting vice president of instruction at Berkeley City College (BCC), director of education extension at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), principal of New Village Charter School in Los Angeles and assistant principal of special education services at Grape Street Elementary School.

Cortez holds a bachelor’s degree in history and sociology from Georgetown University, a master’s degree in race and gender politics from New York University and a Ph.D. in education policy and administration from the University of Southern California.