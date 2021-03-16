Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe‘s opinion team are resurrecting the U.S.’s first antislavery newspaper, The Emancipator, founded more than 200 years ago.
“Just as 19th-century abolitionist newspapers hastened abolition, this project will amplify critical voices, ideas, and evidence-based opinion in an effort to reframe the national conversation and hasten racial justice,” according to its website.
The co-founders of the publication are Bina Venkataraman, Boston Globe editorial page editor, and Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, founding director of the BU Center for Antiracist Research.
Other members include – but are not limited to – Kimberly Atkins, Boston Globe columnist; Monica L. Wang, associate professor at the BU School of Public Health and associate director of narrative at the BU Center for Antiracist Research; Sunny Bates, founder of Sunny Bates Associates; Sewell Chan, Los Angeles Times editorial page editor; and Dr. Jelani Cobb, New Yorker staff writer and a professor at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.