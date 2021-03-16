Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and Boston Globe’s Opinion Team to Bring Back Antislavery Newspaper, The Emancipator - Higher Education

March 16, 2021
Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe‘s opinion team are resurrecting the U.S.’s first antislavery newspaper, The Emancipator, founded more than 200 years ago.

Bina Venkataraman

“Just as 19th-century abolitionist newspapers hastened abolition, this project will amplify critical voices, ideas, and evidence-based opinion in an effort to reframe the national conversation and hasten racial justice,” according to its website.

The co-founders of the publication are Bina Venkataraman, Boston Globe editorial page editor, and Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, founding director of the BU Center for Antiracist Research.

Other members include – but are not limited to – Kimberly Atkins, Boston Globe columnist; Monica L. Wang, associate professor at the BU School of Public Health and associate director of narrative at the BU Center for Antiracist Research; Sunny Bates, founder of Sunny Bates Associates; Sewell Chan, Los Angeles Times editorial page editor; and Dr. Jelani Cobb, New Yorker staff writer and a professor at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.

