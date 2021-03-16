Weill Cornell Medicine to Launch Programs for Faculty Diversity Through $5 Million Mastercard Impact Fund Grant - Higher Education

Weill Cornell Medicine to Launch Programs for Faculty Diversity Through $5 Million Mastercard Impact Fund Grant

March 16, 2021 | :
by

Weill Cornell Medicine will launch several programs to create a more diverse faculty through a $5 million grant from the Mastercard Impact Fund.

Programs will include a mentoring curriculum, a faculty diversity incentive program and competitive career development awards for junior faculty from underrepresented in medicine (URM) populations and those with childcare commitments, often female faculty.

The Diversity-Mentorship Collaborative will have four new programs: a pilot grant program, a research assistance for primary parents program, a faculty diversity incentive program and a mentoring program.

The Diversity-Mentorship Collaborative program – the goal is to start by fall 2021 – will be managed by Weill Cornell Medicine’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Office of Faculty Development. There will also be an advisory committee, including senior Weill Cornell Medicine faculty and a Mastercard representative.

