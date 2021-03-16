Columbia University Grad Students and Student Workers Go on Strike :

Thousands of Columbia University graduate students and student workers went on strike Monday – and are continuing to strike – after negotiations with the school proved unsuccessful again, the New York Post reported.

Students’ demands include higher wages, improved benefits and a system to better investigate sexual harassment and discrimination allegations.

According to the Graduate Workers of Columbia, the school has threatened to dock pay of those who actively join the walkout. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page to help those on strike docked by the school, raised $57,000 as of Monday afternoon.

“The disappointment many of us feel is grounded not only in the significant burden that our campus would be compelled to bear in the event of a strike during one of the most stressful times in the history of students, staff, and faculty at Columbia, but because, after a long period of relative stasis, there has been considerable progress in our negotiations,” Columbia Provost Dr. Ira Katznelson wrote.