Spelman College Announces Public Phase of $250 Million Fundraising Campaign :

Spelman College has announced the public phase of its $250 million fundraising campaign, Spelman’s largest comprehensive campaign.

The campaign, Spelman Ascends, will go toward financial aid, faculty professorships, technology infrastructure, a Center for Innovation & the Arts, new academic programs and entrepreneurship, according to Spelman officials.

Spelman has already raised more than $240 million, 96% of the campaign goal, in approximately three and a half years. The campaign will not end until 2024.

The historically Black women’s liberal arts college has also received gifts from several organizations, including Bank of America, the Alice L. Walton Foundation, Morgan Stanley & Company, Ford Motor Company, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation, the Coca-Cola Foundation, the WISH Foundation, the Ernst & Young Foundation, the Carnegie Corporation of New York, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation.

The campaign has supported multiple new programs, such as the Atlanta University Center for Art History + Curatorial Studies Collective, the Center for Black Entrepreneurship, the Institute for the Study of Gender and Sexuality, Spelman’s participation in the AUC Data Science Initiative and an employment and continued professional development program for Spelman graduates.