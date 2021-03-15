Joe Simms Named Chief Diversity Officer at Stanley Black & Decker - Higher Education

Joe Simms Named Chief Diversity Officer at Stanley Black & Decker

March 15, 2021
Joe Simms has been named chief diversity officer for Stanley Black & Decker. He will report to Stanley Black & Decker CEO Jim Loree.

Joe Simms

Simms is also currently co-chair of the company’s African Ancestry Network.

Previously, Simms was vice president of human resources for the company’s $10B Global Tools & Storage business.

In the past, Simms worked in several human resource leadership positions at PepsiCo. He served as senior director of human resources for Pepsi Beverage Company’s mid-Atlantic region.

Simms holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Morgan State University and a master’s degree in Labor & Industrial Relations from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

