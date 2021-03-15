University of Minnesota School of Public Health Releases Draft Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

University of Minnesota School of Public Health Releases Draft Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan

March 15, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The University of Minnesota School of Public Health (SPH) released a draft plan for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to students, staff, alumni and faculty in February to provide feedback, The Minnesota Daily reported.

The draft, “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategic Plan” – started in January 2020 and is meant to guide actions over the next five years.

One of the actions is to create a strong infrastructure for current students to connect with alumni, said Heidi Mastrud, director of alumni relations for SPH.

“We have an alumni database, but we don’t know who has what skills. We don’t know who is connected to what communities,” Mastrud said. “So building that infrastructure is essential because then we can better partner with alumni so that the wisdom that they have can be utilized by many at the school.”

Another action is to implement a pilot system for bias reporting.

The strategic planning committee in charge of the plan will compile feedback and present it this week. The goal is to finalize the draft in the next couple months and launch in the summer, with progress checks in 2022 and 2024.

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Educating a New Majority: Transforming America’s Educational System for Diversity. – book reviews
A History of Firsts Actively Guiding Diversity and Inclusion
Mizzou Sees Effect of Declining Enrollment in Columbia
New Program: Centenary College to Baylor Nursing School
McClenney Kicks Off AACC Convention

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net