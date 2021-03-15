University of Minnesota School of Public Health Releases Draft Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan :

The University of Minnesota School of Public Health (SPH) released a draft plan for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to students, staff, alumni and faculty in February to provide feedback, The Minnesota Daily reported.

The draft, “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategic Plan” – started in January 2020 and is meant to guide actions over the next five years.

One of the actions is to create a strong infrastructure for current students to connect with alumni, said Heidi Mastrud, director of alumni relations for SPH.

“We have an alumni database, but we don’t know who has what skills. We don’t know who is connected to what communities,” Mastrud said. “So building that infrastructure is essential because then we can better partner with alumni so that the wisdom that they have can be utilized by many at the school.”

Another action is to implement a pilot system for bias reporting.

The strategic planning committee in charge of the plan will compile feedback and present it this week. The goal is to finalize the draft in the next couple months and launch in the summer, with progress checks in 2022 and 2024.