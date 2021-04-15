During this self-isolation and social distancing period, I have come to the realization that I did not fully know myself as much as I thought, and that was a notion that was frightening yet ethereal.
I was raised by my mother, aunt, and grandmothers, whose mothers raised them during a time when a “hot girl summer” would often leave them outside on the porch clutching a bag of clothes with dreams of ‘hiting the road’. As a Black female Millennial, I am what you call “winning”. I have completed my bachelor’s, master’s, and am currently a doctoral student working off of two hours of sleep and a prayer. I have an excellent job and have established healthy relationships both on and off the college campus; however, the craving of wanting more, distancing myself from Generation Z, and continuously adjusting myself in both Black and white spaces has become a constant challenge that I try to negotiate every day. And, it is these negotiations that have made me reflect on the importance of mentoring.
Ashlee B. Daniels
Thus, the question becomes; how did I survive college? The importance of education was ingrained in me. So much so, that it was my goal as an educator, to pass on this principle to my students—particularly my female students of color. However, despite how much I desire to share with my students, there are often disconnections that persist. In an attempt to meet them halfway, I have a few suggestions that I share that I find helpful in my journey as mentor. These suggestions that I have picked up along the way have helped me in the past to survive college, and provide guidance so that I may find myself again, should I ever become lost.
Mentorship
Relationships
Priorities
Affirmation
Let’s be consistent in telling our Black girls and young Black women that they do not need just anyone to get through college; they need each other. And while I am not far removed in years from Generation Z, I have come to realize the suggestions and how I advise my students to be vital in higher education.
Ashlee B. Daniels is a doctoral student in the Educational Leadership program and lecturer in the Languages and Communications Department at Prairie View A&M University.