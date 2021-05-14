Jackson State University Honors Class of 1970, 51 Years After Police Anti-Protest Shooting - Higher Education

Jackson State University Honors Class of 1970, 51 Years After Police Anti-Protest Shooting

Jackson State University is honoring the Class of 1970, 51 years after White police officers marched onto the campus of the HBCU to violently quell protests against racism, ABC News reported.

Police shot indiscriminately after someone threw a bottle, with the gunfire killing two people – 21-year-old Phillip Gibbs and 17-year-old James Green – and injuring 12. Students who received degrees that year got their diplomas by mail.

Now, the school is inviting back graduates for a ceremony.

Gibbs – a Jackson State pre-law student – was married and had one son with another on the way.

Green – a high school student – had been walking home from his job at a convenience store, said Gloria Green McCray, one of his eight siblings.

On Saturday, Jackson State awarded honorary degrees to Gibbs and Green.

 

