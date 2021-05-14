× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy Appointed President of Illinois State University :

Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy has been appointed president of Illinois State University, effective July 1.

Kinzy is currently the vice president for Research and Innovation at Western Michigan University. In the past, she has served as vice president of research and professor in the department of biochemistry and molecular biology at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey; and as senior associate dean for the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Research at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Kinzy holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Case Western University and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in molecular genetics at Carnegie Mellon University.