Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy Appointed President of Illinois State University - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category : More headlines,News,News Round up |

Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy Appointed President of Illinois State University

May 14, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy has been appointed president of Illinois State University, effective July 1.

Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy

Kinzy is currently the vice president for Research and Innovation at Western Michigan University. In the past, she has served as vice president of research and professor in the department of biochemistry and molecular biology at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey; and as senior associate dean for the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Research at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Kinzy holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Case Western University and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in molecular genetics at Carnegie Mellon University.

 

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Illinois State University Pursues College for Foster Youths
Herman J. Felton Jr. Earns Ph.D. from Jackson State University
Chestnut Hill College President Sister Carol Jean Vale to Retire in 2022
Academy Preps Leaders for Top Campus Roles
Decide For Yourself About TSU Presidency

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net