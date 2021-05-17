Dr. Battinto Batts Jr. Selected Dean of ASU Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication - Higher Education

Dr. Battinto Batts Jr. Selected Dean of ASU Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication

May 17, 2021
by

Dr. Battinto Batts Jr. has been selected dean of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, effective July 1, AZ Central reported.

Dr. Battinto Batts Jr.

Batts – an experienced journalist – has worked as a newspaper crime reporter, lecturer, philanthropist, strategic communications professional, higher ed administrator and nonprofit leader.

Batts holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University, a master’s degree in media management at Norfolk State University and a doctorate in higher education management.

“A commitment to diversity, inclusion and empowerment is inherent for me,” he said. “I want to help make the Cronkite school the model for higher education in terms of diversity and a source of expertise in terms of news coverage and communications research on topics that are relevant for communities of color.”

 

 

 

