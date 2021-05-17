Denise Whisenhunt Named President of Grossmont College - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category : More headlines,News,News Round up |

Denise Whisenhunt Named President of Grossmont College

May 17, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Denise Whisenhunt has been named president of Grossmont College, effective July 1, pending contract approval by the school’s governing board, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Denise Whisenhunt

Whisenhunt has been vice president of student services at San Diego City College since 2013. In the past, she was interim president of the school and interim vice president of student services at San Diego Mesa College.

In 2017, Diverse profiled Whisenhunt, who was a participant in the Lakin Fellows Institute, which prepares Black senior-level community college executives for positions as chief executive officers.

Whisenhunt holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and English literature from UC San Diego and a law degree from the Catholic University of America.

 

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Lafayette College President Dr. Alison Byerly Named President of Carleton College
Hampshire College Appoints New President
Dr. Leslie Doyle Named Inaugural Chief Inclusion Officer at Rockhurst University
Community College of Beaver County Appoints First African-American President
Danville Community College Names Dr. Jacqueline M. Gill Sixth President

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net