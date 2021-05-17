× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Denise Whisenhunt Named President of Grossmont College :

Denise Whisenhunt has been named president of Grossmont College, effective July 1, pending contract approval by the school’s governing board, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Whisenhunt has been vice president of student services at San Diego City College since 2013. In the past, she was interim president of the school and interim vice president of student services at San Diego Mesa College.

In 2017, Diverse profiled Whisenhunt, who was a participant in the Lakin Fellows Institute, which prepares Black senior-level community college executives for positions as chief executive officers.

Whisenhunt holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and English literature from UC San Diego and a law degree from the Catholic University of America.