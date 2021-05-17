Lafayette College President Dr. Alison Byerly Named President of Carleton College - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category : More headlines,News,News Round up |

Lafayette College President Dr. Alison Byerly Named President of Carleton College

May 17, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Lafayette College President Dr. Alison Byerly has been named president of Carleton College, effective Aug. 1, lehighvalleylive.com reported.

Dr. Alison R. Byerly

Byerly – Lafayette’s first female president – announced in October plans to step down as the college’s president when her contract ends on June 30.

During her tenure, her accomplishments include doubling Lafayette’s financial aid budget, the opening of the $75 million Rockwell Integrated Sciences Center and the school’s adoption of a climate action plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2035.

 

 

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Dr. Joseph Helble Named Lehigh University President
Dr. Dione Somerville Appointed Owens Community College President
Dr. Kathryn A. Morris Named St. Lawrence University’s 19th President
Chestnut Hill College President Sister Carol Jean Vale to Retire in 2022
‘Pressure is Turning Way up’: College Presidents Plan Layoffs, Budget Cuts Due to Coronavirus, Says Survey

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net