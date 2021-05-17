× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Lafayette College President Dr. Alison Byerly Named President of Carleton College :

Lafayette College President Dr. Alison Byerly has been named president of Carleton College, effective Aug. 1, lehighvalleylive.com reported.

Byerly – Lafayette’s first female president – announced in October plans to step down as the college’s president when her contract ends on June 30.

During her tenure, her accomplishments include doubling Lafayette’s financial aid budget, the opening of the $75 million Rockwell Integrated Sciences Center and the school’s adoption of a climate action plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2035.