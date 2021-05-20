Dr. James L. Moore III Receives ACE’s 2021 Reginald Wilson Diversity Leadership :

Dr. James L. Moore III, vice provost for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer at The Ohio State University (OSU), has been awarded the American Council on Education’s (ACE) 2021 Reginald Wilson Diversity Leadership Award.

The award—named in honor of the late Reginald Wilson, ACE’s senior scholar emeritus—is given to an individual with a focused commitment on diversity in higher education.

Focused on increasing the GPAs of undergraduate Black males, Moore also serves as the executive director of the Todd Anthony Bell National Resource Center on the African American Male at OSU. He is the co-chair of the International Colloquium on Black Males in Education and EHE Distinguished Professor of Urban Education at OSU.

Throughout his career, Moore has written over 150 articles, co-edited five books, obtained over $28 million in grants and gifts and worked alongside other program directors at the National Science Foundation to establish a $100 million program to increase access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“Dr. Moore is one of the most influential voices in our country when it comes to addressing the ongoing structural issues of racism and equity on our campuses and in the community,” said ACE President Dr. Ted Mitchell. “He gives critical voice to the needs of underrepresented student populations. He has created dynamic academic spaces focusing on Black males in the academy and those spaces serve as a beacon of strength and hope for higher education nationally and internationally.”