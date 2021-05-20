Nina King has been appointed Duke University’s athletic director, a promotion from her current role as senior deputy director of athletics, ESPN reported.
She will be Duke’s first woman athletic director and the third Black woman to lead a Power 5 athletic department.
King has been Duke’s chief operating officer, chaired the Division I women’s basketball committee last season and teaches a course in the school’s business school.
“In her time at Duke, Nina has demonstrated extraordinary leadership, earning the esteem of our coaches, student-athletes, athletics staff and colleagues in athletics departments across the country,” said Dr. Vincent Price, president of Duke. “Nina is recognized as a committed advocate for inclusive excellence in collegiate athletics, and she has represented Duke on committees of the NCAA, ACC and many other national organizations. I can imagine no better person to carry on Kevin White’s exceptional record at Duke.”
King is a graduate of University of Notre Dame. She holds a law degree from Tulane University.