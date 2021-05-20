Nina King Promoted to Duke University Athletic Director - Higher Education

Nina King Promoted to Duke University Athletic Director

Nina King has been appointed Duke University’s athletic director, a promotion from her current role as senior deputy director of athletics, ESPN reported.

Nina E. King

She will be Duke’s first woman athletic director and the third Black woman to lead a Power 5 athletic department.

King has been Duke’s chief operating officer, chaired the Division I women’s basketball committee last season and teaches a course in the school’s business school.

“In her time at Duke, Nina has demonstrated extraordinary leadership, earning the esteem of our coaches, student-athletes, athletics staff and colleagues in athletics departments across the country,” said Dr. Vincent Price, president of Duke. “Nina is recognized as a committed advocate for inclusive excellence in collegiate athletics, and she has represented Duke on committees of the NCAA, ACC and many other national organizations. I can imagine no better person to carry on Kevin White’s exceptional record at Duke.”

King is a graduate of University of Notre Dame. She holds a law degree from Tulane University.

 

