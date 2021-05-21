Marquette University Philosophy Professor Receives Career Enhancement Fellowship - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category : More headlines,News,News Round up |

Marquette University Philosophy Professor Receives Career Enhancement Fellowship

May 21, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Dr. Desiree Valentine, an assistant professor of philosophy in Marquette University’s Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, has received a Career Enhancement Fellowship from the Institute for Citizens and Scholars.

Dr. Desiree Valentine

The fellowship program aims to increase the presence of minority junior faculty and other faculty committed to removing racial disparities in the arts and humanities.

Valentine specializes in critical philosophy of race and feminist philosophy.

Through the fellowship, Valentine will be able to devote time and resources to projects regarding racial, disability and reproductive justice. She will receive a six-month sabbatical.

Valentine holds a dual Ph.D. in philosophy and women’s, gender and sexuality studies, from Pennsylvania State University.

 

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Dr. Kimo Ah Yun Named First Minority Provost at Marquette University
Some Colleges Are Already Planning for the Next Wave of COVID-19
Marquette University Receives $31 Million from Alumni, Money to Go Towards Nursing School
Grant to Help Marquette Professor Study Stroke Rehab
Emerging Scholar Profile: Curry and the Relevance of Philosophy

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net