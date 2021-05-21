× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Marquette University Philosophy Professor Receives Career Enhancement Fellowship :

Dr. Desiree Valentine, an assistant professor of philosophy in Marquette University’s Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, has received a Career Enhancement Fellowship from the Institute for Citizens and Scholars.

The fellowship program aims to increase the presence of minority junior faculty and other faculty committed to removing racial disparities in the arts and humanities.

Valentine specializes in critical philosophy of race and feminist philosophy.

Through the fellowship, Valentine will be able to devote time and resources to projects regarding racial, disability and reproductive justice. She will receive a six-month sabbatical.

Valentine holds a dual Ph.D. in philosophy and women’s, gender and sexuality studies, from Pennsylvania State University.