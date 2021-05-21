Report: Number of Full-Time Exempt Higher Ed Employees Decreases, But Some Roles See Growth - Higher Education

May 21, 2021 | :
by

The number of full-time exempt higher ed employees decreased 0.4% in the last year (2020-21), a contrast from the overall 4.4% increase in the year before, according to a new report from College and University Professional Association for Human Resources (CUPA-HR).

2021 Professionals in Higher Education Annual Report showed that some positions had growth. Four of the five positions with the most growth are in health sciences, with the other one being budget unit supervisor.

Representation of women and racial/ethnic minorities in higher ed professional roles is slightly higher than last year.

Institutions of all classifications decreased amount of full-time exempt staff, with associate’s institutions having the largest decrease – 6% – and doctoral institutions having the smallest decrease in full-time exempt staff – 0.6%.

 

