Southern University Receives $1 Million Gift for Business Scholarships from Alums :

Mark A. and Dawn Malveaux will be gifting $1,000,000 to Southern University – their undergrad alma mater – and the money will support academic scholarships to business students and general programming in the College of Business, located on its Baton Rouge Campus.

The gift is one of the largest donations given to the school by an alum.

Southern University will be naming its graduate business administration program the Mark and Dawn Malveaux Master of Business Administration Program.

“Dawn and I owe so much not only to Southern University, but also to the communities that nurtured us,” Mark said. “This gift is a tribute to a great university and the people who have committed themselves to uplifting students, including my amazing economics professor, the late Dr. Fred Temple. The gift is also a recognition of our parents and, for me, those aunts and uncles, many of whom did not have the opportunity to complete high school, who sacrificed for my generation and set an example of humble dignity.”