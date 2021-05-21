Dr. Francine Conway Appointed Chancellor-Provost of Rutgers University New Brunswick - Higher Education

Dr. Francine Conway Appointed Chancellor-Provost of Rutgers University New Brunswick

May 21, 2021 | :
by

Dr. Francine Conway has been appointed chancellor-provost of Rutgers University-New Brunswick, a new position that combines the two roles, effective July 1, following approval of the three-year appointment by the Rutgers Board of Governors.

Dr. Francine Conway

Conway has been New Brunswick provost since November 2020. She is an internationally recognized child psychologist.

As provost, she will continue to work toward recruitment of faculty from underrepresented demographics and ensuring pathways to success for students from diverse and at-risk backgrounds.

 

