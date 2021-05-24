Howard University School of Law Receives $10 Million Grant, Creates Public Service Law Scholarship :

Howard University School of Law has been awarded a $10 million grant from the Jerome L. Greene Foundation to create the Greene Public Service Scholars Program, which aims to support law students committed to public service law careers.

The Jerome L. Greene Foundation grant is the largest gift in the law school’s history.

Students in the program will receive a three-year, full-tuition scholarship, a full program on public interest law, mentoring by public interest lawyers and training through summer placements at law firms.

Four students will receive the scholarship each year, with the first ones to be given in Fall 2021 for students entering the Class of 2024.

“The generous gift of the Jerome L. Greene Foundation allows talented Howard law students to work in furtherance of their commitments to serving in the public interest and engaging in the fight for social justice,” said Carmia N. Caesar, assistant dean of career services at Howard University School of Law. “The greatest need for legal services is on behalf of individuals who rely on free or reduced cost legal services. These are precisely the attorneys that the Greene Public Service Scholars Program will produce. Without the foundation’s support, social justice careers become a privilege attainable only to students with the financial backing to emerge from college and law school without debt. The Greene Public Service Scholars Program returns this right to the passionate, dedicated social engineers who come to Howard University School of Law to advance the human condition.”