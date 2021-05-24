Achieving the Dream Releases Guide for Transitioning to Shorter Academic Terms :

Achieving the Dream (ATD) has released a Shortened Academic Terms Guide and an accompanying workbook for the growing number of schools shifting to shorter academic terms.

The guide includes strategies, best practices and resources. The guidebook notes that historically underserved, part-time, adult and student parents can benefit from the flexibility of shorter terms.

“Many of our ATD colleges are actively dismantling the traditional academic semester, at scale, to offer students timely on and off ramps for degree and credential attainment,” said Dr. Karen A. Stout, ATD president and CEO. “These shorter terms provide learners important flexibility and create opportunities for credit momentum. They are an important strategy to increase access into colleges and to support more equitable completion.”