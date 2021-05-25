× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Dr. Richard McCullough Selected President of Florida State University :

Dr. Richard McCullough has been named president of Florida State University. McCullough’s appointment is subject to approval by the Florida Board of Governors, which meets June 23.

McCullough is currently vice provost for research at Harvard University.

During his time at Harvard, McCullough built and launched the Harvard Data Science Initiative and developed and launched a new structural biology program and cryo-electron microscope facility.

Formerly, he has been a professor of chemistry and served as dean of the Mellon College of Science at Carnegie-Mellon University.

McCullough attended Eastfield Community College and holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Texas at Dallas and a doctoral degree in organic chemistry from Johns Hopkins University.