Dr. Holley Tankersley Named Dean of New College at Coastal Carolina University :

Dr. Holley Tankersley has been named dean of the new Spadoni College of Education and Social Sciences at Coastal Carolina University (CCU), effective July 1, 2021.

Tankersley most recently was associate provost of strategic initiatives and faculty development at CCU. Tankersley has in the past served as CCU associate dean of the Thomas W. and Robin W. Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts.

The new academic college includes more than 1,000 students in undergrad programs ranging from anthropology and geography to special education.

As chair of the Department of Politics, she founded the Edgar Dyer Institute for Leadership and Public Policy.

She holds a master’s degree in public policy from Georgetown University, a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Georgia and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Birmingham-Southern College.