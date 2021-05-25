Remembering George Floyd, Diversifying Campus Communities, and COVID-19 Responses – An Interview with Dr. Franklin D. Gilliam Jr., UNCG’s Chancellor :





We invite Dr. Franklin D. Gilliam Jr., chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG), to join us as we reflect on the killing of George Floyd, one year after his passing. Hosted by David Pluviose, this episode takes a deep dive into the Black Lives Matter movement, diversity, equity, and inclusion work in the higher ed landscape, and other insights around racial equity. Dr. Gilliam also discusses the campus responses to COVID-19 and the George Floyd case, as well as his plans for diversifying the pipeline for leadership on campus.

KEY POINTS / MAIN TAKEAWAYS:

The campus response to the George Floyd case.

What makes the case of George Floyd different from others?

Dr. Gilliam’s approach to tackling racial inequality on campus.

UNCG’s COVID response and plans for the fall.

Thoughts and advice on implementing the DEI model.



QUOTABLES:

“I’ve seen a lot of diversity initiatives. And I am convinced now more than ever, unless we embed these things and embed the expectations that this is what great universities do, we’ll never change anything.”



PRODUCTS / RESOURCES:

A message from University of North Carolina, Greensboro (UNCG) Chancellor Dr. Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr.: https://news.uncg.edu/a-message-from-the-chancellor-on-racial-equity/

RACIAL EQUITY AT UNCG: https://racialequity.uncg.edu/

A Year Later, Institutions Reflect on Systemic Changes Following the Murder of George Floyd https://diverseeducation.com/article/215804/



Visit the Diverse: Issues In Higher Education website,



