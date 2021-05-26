× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Employ Prince George’s Creates Workforce Program for Immigrants, Asylees and Refugees :

To support immigrants, asylees, refugees and English language learners looking to enter the workforce, Employ Prince George’s, Inc.(EPG) has launched the Career Pathways for All (CPFA) Program.

Currently, 21.7% of residents in Prince George’s County, Maryland were born outside of the country, according to EPG.

As part of the program, individuals receive skills training, tuition assistance, personalized career counseling and have opportunities to build connections to employers. CPFA also offers bilingual hiring events and English remediation classes.

“The competitive edge that our Career Pathways for All Program will provide to Prince George’s County’s immigrant population will empower this community with the ability to compete for more rewarding jobs in their chosen specialization and careers,” said Walter L.G. Simmons, president and CEO of EPG. “A simple conversation with American Job Center Career Counselors can open many doors.”