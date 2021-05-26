Employ Prince George’s Creates Workforce Program for Immigrants, Asylees and Refugees - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category : More headlines,News,News Round up |

Employ Prince George’s Creates Workforce Program for Immigrants, Asylees and Refugees

May 26, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Walter L.G. Simmons

To support immigrants, asylees, refugees and English language learners looking to enter the workforce, Employ Prince George’s, Inc.(EPG) has launched the Career Pathways for All (CPFA) Program.

Currently, 21.7% of residents in Prince George’s County, Maryland were born outside of the country, according to EPG.

As part of the program, individuals receive skills training, tuition assistance, personalized career counseling and have opportunities to build connections to employers. CPFA also offers bilingual hiring events and English remediation classes.

“The competitive edge that our Career Pathways for All Program will provide to Prince George’s County’s immigrant population will empower this community with the ability to compete for more rewarding jobs in their chosen specialization and careers,” said Walter L.G. Simmons, president and CEO of EPG. “A simple conversation with American Job Center Career Counselors can open many doors.”

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Ohio Empowers Community Colleges to Address Industry Needs
Report Highlights Impact of Prior Learning Assessments
Access as Model: How Students with Intellectual Disabilities Can Improve Higher Education
The Journey of a Non-Traditional Student
SREB Establishes Dual Enrollment Initiative to Address Inequity, Affordability Concerns

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net