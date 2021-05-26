Dr. Jason Irizarry Named First Latino Dean of Neag School of Education at UConn - Higher Education

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category : Latino Issues,More headlines,News,News Round up

Dr. Jason Irizarry Named First Latino Dean of Neag School of Education at UConn

May 26, 2021 | :
by

Dr. Jason Irizarry has been named dean of the Neag School of Education at University of Connecticut for a five-year term, making Irizarry the Neag School’s first Latino dean.

Dr. Jason Irizarry

Irizarry has been interim dean of the Neag School since March 1. Before, he was associate dean for academic affairs. He is also a professor in the Department of Curriculum.

Irizarry’s work centers on urban teacher recruitment, preparation, and retention, focusing on increasing teachers of color, culturally responsive pedagogy, youth participatory action research and Latinx students in schools.

He holds an Ed.D. from the University of Massachusetts, a master’s degree from SUNY Albany and a bachelor’s degree from Siena College.

 

