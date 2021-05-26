× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Dr. Jason Irizarry Named First Latino Dean of Neag School of Education at UConn :

Dr. Jason Irizarry has been named dean of the Neag School of Education at University of Connecticut for a five-year term, making Irizarry the Neag School’s first Latino dean.

Irizarry has been interim dean of the Neag School since March 1. Before, he was associate dean for academic affairs. He is also a professor in the Department of Curriculum.

Irizarry’s work centers on urban teacher recruitment, preparation, and retention, focusing on increasing teachers of color, culturally responsive pedagogy, youth participatory action research and Latinx students in schools.

He holds an Ed.D. from the University of Massachusetts, a master’s degree from SUNY Albany and a bachelor’s degree from Siena College.