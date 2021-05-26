Deborah LaVine Named Second Woman Dean of UNC School of the Arts Film School - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category : COVID-19,Gender Issues,More headlines,News,News Round up |

Deborah LaVine Named Second Woman Dean of UNC School of the Arts Film School

May 26, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Deborah LaVine has been named dean of the School of Filmmaking at University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA), effective July 1. LaVine will be the second woman to lead the film school.

Deborah LaVine

LaVine – filmmaker and educator – will lead the conservatory’s film program, focusing on developing career paths for film graduates in a post-pandemic entertainment industry.

LaVine has directed multiple award-winning short films including “Unintended” and “Lost Music,” feature film “Wild Prairie Rose,” and a number of theatrical productions.

She was program director of the graduate-level film directing program at California Institute of the Arts (CalArts).

 

 

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Dr. Leslie Doyle Named Inaugural Chief Inclusion Officer at Rockhurst University
Dr. Francine Conway Appointed Chancellor-Provost of Rutgers University New Brunswick
Michèle Alexandre Named First African-American Dean of Stetson University College of Law
Dr. Suresh Garimella Named Next President of University of Vermont
Dr. Kelli Armstrong Appointed Next President of Salve Regina University

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net