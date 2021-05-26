Morehouse College Receives Mementos From Civil Rights Activists Joseph and Evelyn Lowery - Higher Education

Morehouse College Receives Mementos From Civil Rights Activists Joseph and Evelyn Lowery

May 26, 2021 | :
by

Dr. Joseph and Evelyn Lowery

Morehouse College recently received a collection of more than 400 pieces of documents, photographs, notes and diaries from the family of late civil rights activists Dr. Joseph and Evelyn Lowery.

With exhibition rights held by Clark Atlanta University, the Joseph Echols Lowery and Evelyn Gibson Lowery Collection will be featured at the Atlanta University Center (AUC) Robert W. Woodruff Library.

This will be an expansion of other mementos from the civil rights era—such as letters from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.—gifted to Morehouse.

“No discussion about civil rights in America will ever be complete without referencing the contributions of Joseph and Evelyn Lowery,” said Dr. David A. Thomas, president of Morehouse College. “We are eager to work with Clark Atlanta University, where the Lowery Institute is housed, and other AUC institutions to ensure that the Lowerys’ transformative work is not only remembered, but also used to inspire, educate, and empower future generations of change agents.”

