Central NY Colleges Form Alliance to Help Retain Underrepresented Students in STEM - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category : More headlines,News,News Round up |

Central NY Colleges Form Alliance to Help Retain Underrepresented Students in STEM

July 23, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

An alliance of colleges and universities throughout Central New York will use a $1.99 million grant from the National Science Foundation to attract and retain students from underrepresented backgrounds in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The group, called the Central New York LSAMP (Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation) Alliance, will be led by Ithaca College and will include SUNY Cortland, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Elmira College, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Herkimer College and Tompkins Cortland Community College.

“The main goals are to increase the number of these students in STEM majors, retain them as STEM majors and have them graduate and either obtain jobs in STEM fields or enroll in STEM-based graduate school programs,” said Dr. Patricia Conklin, professor and chair of the Biological Sciences Department at SUNY Cortland. In doing so, the college has planned a series of workshops, seminars, community-building exercises and one-on-one research experiences with faculty for first-year and transfer students.

Named after the first African-American member of Congress from Ohio, the Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation alliances were created by the NSF in 1991 to diversify the nation’s STEM workforce.

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
University of Kansas Professor Charged With Fraud in FBI Probe
Just the Stats: Investment in STEM Programs at Tribal Colleges Working
Web Databases Launched to Aid Policymakers in STEM and Technical Education Development
New York Follows California, Outlaws Bias Against Natural Hair
Atlanta HBCUs in $8M Partnership with UnitedHealth Group

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net