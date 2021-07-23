An alliance of colleges and universities throughout Central New York will use a $1.99 million grant from the National Science Foundation to attract and retain students from underrepresented backgrounds in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The group, called the Central New York LSAMP (Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation) Alliance, will be led by Ithaca College and will include SUNY Cortland, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Elmira College, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Herkimer College and Tompkins Cortland Community College.