Department of Education Helps Improve School Ventilation Systems to Prevent COVID-19 :

The Department of Education unveiled a resource that outlines how American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds can be used to strengthen indoor air quality at schools, colleges, and universities. Improving ventilation systems at educational institutions can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Protecting our schools and communities from the spread of COVID-19 is the first step in bringing more students back to in-person learning and reemerging from this crisis even stronger than we were before,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona. “With the American Rescue Plan, schools and districts now have access to unprecedented resources that will enable them to ensure proper ventilation and maintain healthy learning and working environments. At the Department, we are committed to helping communities identify how to use these resources quickly and effectively as they prepare to welcome all students back to in-person learning this fall.”

The resource details how to invest ARP funds and previous relief funding to inspect, test, maintain, repair, replace, and/or upgrade projects in school facilities. Such projects can include air purification and filtering to ensure healthy classrooms and campuses as the nation prepares to go back to school.