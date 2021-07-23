Iona College To Establish Health Science School on Former Concordia College Campus :

NewYork-Presbyterian, an academic health care network, has donated $20 million to establish a NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences, in partnership with Iona College, reports The Journal News.

The new school will be on Concordia College’s former campus in Bronxville, which Iona College bought after Concordia announced that it would be closing. Iona’s plans to begin classes on the Bronxville campus in fall 2022.

“The pandemic has highlighted the critical need for health care professionals to be equipped with the training, skills, and flexibility to adapt and rise to new challenges,” said Dr. Steven Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. “We are pleased to collaborate with Iona College to develop the next generation of outstanding health care professionals to help us lead the way in serving our communities and providing the very best care to our patients.’’