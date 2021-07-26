Event to Commemorate 31st Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act :

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on Zoom, the Center for American Progress, Representative Ayanna Pressley, D-MA, and a panel of disability rights organizers and policy experts will honor the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and discuss how to better support the disability community in the time of COVID-19. You can RSVP here.

The month of July marks the 31st anniversary of the ADA, the milestone federal legislation that attained basic civil rights protections for people with disabilities. Yet during the pandemic this past year, the U.S. has seen inequities rise as hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities have suffered and died in hospitals and nursing homes. Panelists will look towards permanent policy changes in the U.S. to strengthen protections for such communities.