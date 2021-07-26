Anonymous Donor Contributes $1 Million to Claflin University’s Endowment - Higher Education

Anonymous Donor Contributes $1 Million to Claflin University’s Endowment

July 26, 2021
by

Claflin University, a historically Black university in Orangeburg, South Carolina has received a donation of one million dollars to support their endowment.

Dr. Marcus Burgess, the interim vice president for institutional advancement, said he believes this gift may have been inspired by other, recent contributions to Claflin from MacKenzie Scott, Zoom, Dominon Energy, and others. The donor has asked to remain anonymous.

Claflin University’s President, Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, said the gift will aid in long-term strategic growth plans.

Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack

“We are extremely grateful for this impactful gift,” Warmack said.

The anonymous donor wrote, “as a top ten regional college and one of the best HBCU’s in the country, Claflin has a long history of filling the minds, hearts, and spirits of its students with the wisdom, passion and, values to best prepare them for successful careers and impactful lives.”

The donor continued, adding “I am delighted to invest in Claflin’s future, and I encourage others to join us in supporting Claflin at this exciting moment.”

