Dr. Ifeoma Kiddoe Nwankwo to Become VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Sarah Lawrence College :

Sarah Lawrence College has announced that Dr. Ifeoma Kiddoe Nwankwo will be their next vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. .

“Ifeoma has the skills, talent, and collaborative nature to build on our recent accomplishments and momentum,” said Dr. Cristle Collins Judd, president of Sarah Lawrence, adding that Nwankwo’s vision and strategic skills will help to identify and make plans for areas where growth in diversity, equity and inclusion has stagnated.

Nwankwo is currently an associate professor in the English department at Vanderbilt University. She is also a faculty affiliate with Vanderbilt’s Center for Medicine, Health, and Society, their Latinx studies program, and the Center for Latin American Studies.

Nwankwo has described herself as a “teacher-servant-leader-scholar,” leading the way in university service. She has written several books, including Black Cosmopolitanism: Racial Consciousness and Transnational Identity in the Nineteenth Century Americas and Rhythms of the Afro-Atlantic World.