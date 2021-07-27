Two Atlanta-based HBCUs Clear 2020-2021 Student Debt - Higher Education

Two Atlanta-based HBCUs Clear 2020-2021 Student Debt

July 27, 2021
Dr. George T. French Jr.

Clark Atlanta University (CAU) and Spelman College will clear remaining student account balances before the start of Fall 2021.

CAU and Spelman are two historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) located in Atlanta, Georgia. CAU will clear any balances left for all 2020 semesters and spring and summer 2021 semesters. Spelman College will cover its students balances from the 2020-2021 academic year.

Dr. George T. French Jr, CAU’s president, wrote to his students explaining  the decision.

“The past two academic years have been emotionally and financially challenging for you and your families due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I understand. That is why I am personally thankful for your resilience, perseverance, and ‘find a way or make one’ attitudes.”

Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell, president of Spelman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the college make these payments using federal funds, and that tuition and fees for the 2020-2021 year were given at a 14% discount. 2021-2022’s school year, said Campbell, will have its tuition and fees priced at 2017-2018 rates.

CAU and Spelman are just the latest HBCUs to clear outstanding pandemic-related student debt, following Delaware State, South Carolina State, Wilberforce University, and others.

