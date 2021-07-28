GW Releases Classroom COVID-19 Health Protocols for Fall Reopening :

In a letter to faculty members, Christopher Alan Bracey, interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at The George Washington University, laid out health protocols for a return to campus this fall, the GW Hatchet reported.

Faculty members would not be required to “police compliance” of vaccination policies in the classroom. Bracey emphasized that faculty members should not ask students to wear a mask or about their vaccination status.

“We expect our students to adhere to university and district policies, guidelines and directives or may face consequences for not abiding by the Code of Student Conduct,” Bracey said in the letter.

Among the 1-2% of faculty, staff and students who are exempt from the vaccine, they are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, wear masks and monitor symptoms daily. Fully vaccinated individuals are required to participate in a monthly COVID-19 test to gain access to campus buildings. Bracey encouraged faculty and staff members to wear masks or face shields if they felt “vulnerable” in the classroom.

If there is a rise in cases, there are plans to potentially mandate masks, require social distancing, use remote instruction and increase testing, according to the letter.