U.S. Department of Education Releases $600 Million to Support Homeless Students :

Under the American Rescue Plan Act’s Homeless Children and Youth (ARP-HCY) program, the U.S. Department of Education has released nearly $600 million in funding to support students experiencing homelessness.

“As a nation, we must do everything we can do to ensure that all students—including students experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity—are able to access an excellent education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona. “I am thrilled that all states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico now will be able to use these funds from the American Rescue Plan to support students’ success in the new school year and ensure they are connected to vital services and supports.”

The Department released the first $200 million of the $800 million in ARP-HCY funds to states in April. States and school districts will now have access to all of the remaining funds before the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

The additional ARP-HCY funding will be used to identify children and youth who are homeless. States can provide services that help these young people fully participate in school activities.