U of Richmond Donates Quarantine Housing to Homeless, Assault Victims :

With vaccination rates rising and new COVID cases falling, the University of Richmond is donating the modular homes it had purchased for quarantine to now benefit the homeless as well as survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault, reports NBC12.

The university’s five doublewide modular homes will go to Virginia’s Family Crisis Support Services (FCSS), which has been experiencing significant structural and foundation issues at its current building location.

“The University of Richmond is providing me with an opportunity to keep families together,” said Marybeth Matthews-Adkins, executive director of FCSS. “It is an absolute blessing in a season full of barriers.”