U of Richmond Donates Quarantine Housing to Homeless, Assault Victims - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category : More headlines,News,News Round up |

U of Richmond Donates Quarantine Housing to Homeless, Assault Victims

July 29, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

With vaccination rates rising and new COVID cases falling, the University of Richmond is donating the modular homes it had purchased for quarantine to now benefit the homeless as well as survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault, reports NBC12.

The university’s five doublewide modular homes will go to Virginia’s Family Crisis Support Services (FCSS), which has been experiencing significant structural and foundation issues at its current building location.

“The University of Richmond is providing me with an opportunity to keep families together,” said Marybeth Matthews-Adkins, executive director of FCSS. “It is an absolute blessing in a season full of barriers.”

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
University of Richmond Board Suspends Decision to Keep Controversial Names of Two Campus Buildings
Colleges Find Rebooting With Experienced Leadership Paying Off
Judge Damon J. Keith Estate Commits $100,000 to Scholarship in His Name
Uncharted Waters: The Top 5 Tips for Transitioning to Remote Learning
Stockton University Receives $8 Million from New Jersey Native

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net