AKA Sorority Contributes $1.6 Million to HBCUs :

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® in partnership with the Educational Advancement Foundation (EAF), has presented its third round of endowment funds in the amount of $1.6 million to 35 additional HBCUs as part of a four-year fundraising campaign led by AKA International President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Glenda Glover to help secure fiscal sustainability and success across all HBCUs.

“HBCUs have received tremendous media attention over the past several months with the inauguration of America’s first Vice President who is a graduate of an historically Black university,” said Glover, who also is president of Tennessee State University. “It is an historic moment for HBCUs, who graduate 22% of all African Americans with bachelor’s degrees, nearly 80% of all African-American judges, and 50% of all Black lawyers. We must continue our efforts to support these treasured educational institutions that make such meaningful contributions to our world through the students they graduate.”

At its recent virtual international convention this month, the AKA Educational Advancement Foundation presented unrestricted endowment funds in the amount of $50,000 to the following HBCUs: Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Bethune-Cookman University, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Claflin University, Clark Atlanta University, Clinton College, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Howard University, Interdenominational Theological Center, Jackson State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Meharry Medical College, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Morgan State University, Morris College, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University, Simmons College of Kentucky, Southwestern Christian College, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, Tuskegee University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, University of the District of Columbia, University of the Virgin Islands, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, Winston-Salem State University, and Xavier University of Louisiana. Receiving endowments of $12,500 were Bishop State Community College, Coahoma Community College, and Shorter College.