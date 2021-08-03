Cheyney University to Eliminate Student Debt From 2020 and Spring 2021 :

Cheyney University plans to eliminate unpaid student bills from the last three semesters with funding from the federal stimulus package, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Using around $400,000, an average debt of over $2,200 will be forgiven for 180 students, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The historically Black college in Pennsylvania follows many other institutions over the last year and a half who have covered student loan debt and provided aid to students experiencing lost wages.

“Our students have gone through a lot over the past 18 months, and we want to do whatever we can to lighten the burden,” said Dr. Aaron A. Walton, president of Cheyney. “With this financial weight lifted from our students, we look forward to seeing them on campus in the upcoming semester with their minds focused on their studies, not their debt.”