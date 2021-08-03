× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Announcing 6 preliminary candidates for the DOIT certification program :

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Ralph Newell

Phone: 703.385.2419

Email: Ralph@DiverseEducation.com

Fairfax, Va.— After comprehensive review of survey results across all four pillars, Coop Di Leu (formerly CoopLew) and Diverse: Issues In Higher Education are pleased to announce six preliminary candidates for the DOIT certification program.

DOIT (Diverse Organizational Impact and Transformation) is a research mechanism that certifies an institution’s progress on diversity and inclusion.

The certification process utilizes four Institutional Pillars for Transformation (IPTs) and a Pillar Indicator Map (PIM). The IPT and PIM identify institutional components that provide insight into the intentionality and frequency of performed institutional behaviors and policies. They further reveal expectations for transformation within recruitment, retention, reward, promotion, and pipeline substructures.

The IPTs are:

ILC – Institutional Leadership & Commitment

CCT – Curricular & Co-Curricular Transformation

IC – Institutional Climate

RD – Representational Diversity

Based on their respective IPT scores across all four pillars, six institutions out of 17 have scored well enough to be considered preliminary candidates for national certification. The next step toward certification will entail individualized scrutiny to reveal the underpinnings of responses per respective diversity and diversity-supporting infrastructures, explained Ken Coopwood, Ph.D., four-time Chief Diversity Officer, Certified Diversity Executive, and CEO of Coopwood Diversity Leadership & Education Universal (Coop Di Leu).

He also added “recognition of these six institutions ups the game about the historic effort to authenticate progress towards transformative diversity leadership.”

The list of preliminary candidates (in alphabetical order) will be recognized in the September 16, 2021 edition of Diverse.

Coe College

Central Washington University

Frontier Nursing University

Grand Valley State University

Texas Woman’s University

University of Oklahoma

To find out more about Coop Di Leu and Diverse: Issues In Higher Education, contact Coop Di Leu at drcoop@coopdileu.com or (866) 988-COOP (2667) or Diverse at 703-385-2419.