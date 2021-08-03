× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Mental Health and College Students – Creating Communities of Support after the Pandemic, part 2/2 :





This two-part episode discusses the innovative ways in which the rise in telehealth and digital mental health tools during the pandemic has helped college students handle the stress of Covid.

Joining host David Pluviose are the following guests:

Nathaan Demers, Clinical Psychologist, YOU at College | youatcollege.com/

Amy Gatto, Senior Campus program manager,Active Minds | activeminds.org/ and

Matthew Jirsa, a graduate assistant at Healthy Minds Network | healthymindsnetwork.org/



KEY POINTS:

Bringing down barriers to mental health care access for students.

How can we embrace technology to provide mental health services to students?

Advice for institutional leaders preparing for reopenings.



QUOTABLES:

“At the end of the day, it gets down to the people, finding those advocates, finding those students, and coming together as a community to create change together.”





PRODUCTS / RESOURCES:

