Woods Hole Appoints First Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer - Higher Education

Woods Hole Appoints First Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer

August 4, 2021
by

Dr. Natalie Nevárez

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), a nonprofit research organization dedicated to marine science and engineering, appointed Dr. Natalie Nevárez as its first Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. She will report directly to Dr. Peter de Menocal, president and director of WHOI.

“Natalie brings deep professional and personal experience to this role, as well as a comprehensive, scholarly, and data-guided approach to diversity in leadership,” said de Menocal.

Previously, Nevárez worked at Columbia University as the associate director for faculty diversity and development in the School of Arts and Sciences. She was a postdoctoral fellow in psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University. Nevárez founded the Stanford Latinx Postdocs Association and is a leadership board member of 500 Women Scientists, an organization focused on building a more inclusive scientific community.

“I am looking forward to bringing together the various campus and community-wide diversity efforts into a comprehensive strategy to enhance diversity, justice, belonging, and access for all members of our community,” she said.

